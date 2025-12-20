Real Madrid are on course to close to within one point of Barcelona, having gone 2-0 up late on against Sevilla in their La Liga clash at the Bernabeu.

It was a tough first half for Xabi Alonso’s side, who struggled to break down Sevilla’s strong defence – and at the other end, they conceded a couple of big chances. It led to fan unrest inside the stadium, but those supporters were soon smiling thanks to Jude Bellingham. Rodrygo’s freekick from the right was into a dangerous area, and the England international got up above Marcao to head home the opening goal of the evening.

Marcao would see red for a second yellow card after the half time interval, and late on, Real Madrid have made their advantage tell with their second goal. Rodrygo won a penalty after he was fouled by Juanlu Sanchez, and that allowed Kylian Mbappe to score his 59th goal of 2025 – equalling Cristiano Ronaldo’s club record in the process.

🚨🇪🇸 KYLIAN MBAPPE DOUBLES THE LEAD FOR REAL MADRID! Real Madrid 2-0 Sevilla.pic.twitter.com/gKiLzizKTo — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) December 20, 2025

Mbappe hit the "Siuuu' after he tied Ronaldo's record for the most goals in a calendar year for Real Madrid 🤝 pic.twitter.com/i0tHAXlH32 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 20, 2025

It’s a great moment for Mbappe, even if he has had a very quiet evening by his very high standards.