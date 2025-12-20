Real Madrid Sevilla

WATCH: Jude Bellingham drags Real Madrid into lead against Sevilla

Real Madrid can close to within one point of Barcelona with victory over Sevilla, and they are on course to do so after taking the lead in their La Liga clash at the Bernabeu.

It has been a tough first half for Xabi Alonso’s side, who have struggled to break down Sevilla’s strong defence – and at the other end, they have conceded a couple of big chances. It has led to fan unrest inside the stadium, but those supporters are now smiling thanks to Jude Bellingham.

Rodrygo’s freekick from the right was into a dangerous area, and Bellingham got up above Marcao to head home the opening goal of the evening.

Bellingham, who was named in FIFA The Best’s World XI earlier this week, has been involved in much of the midfield battle in the opening 38 minutes, and he has his reward for his hard work. It’s a goal that Real Madrid needed, as they seek to close the gap to Barcelona in the La Liga standings.

