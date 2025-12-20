RCD Mallorca and Dani Rodriguez have agreed to part ways ahead of the January transfer window, bringing to an end his stint as one of Mallorca’s longest-serving players. The motive appears to date back several months.

Rodriguez, 37, arrived on a free from Albacete in 2018 to a Mallorca side in the second division. He played a key role in their return to and eventual stabilisation in La Liga over recent years. The decision brings to an end a 7.5-year spell at Son Moix.

Dani Rodriguez thanks Mallorca

During a short statement released on the club’s official, Rodriguez thanked both the Mallorca fans and the people of the island for his time at the club. He picked out the first promotion in 2019 and his goal in the Copa del Rey final in 2024 as his favourite moments at the club.

The genesis of Rodriguez’s exit from Mallorca

It very much appears that the decision – Rodriguez was only under contract until the end of the season – dates back to his falling out with manager Jagoba Arrasate. In just Mallorca’s third game of the season, Rodriguez publicly questioned Arrasate’s decision to bring on new signing Jan Virgili rather than himself during a 2-1 defeat to Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

In the aftermath of the incident, Rodriguez did ‘apologise’, but even within that, noted that Arrasate’s decision ‘sent a terrible message to the dressing room’. The veteran midfielder was one of Mallorca’s captains, but was stripped of that role and suspended by the club as a result.

Despite theoretically having served his punishment, Rodriguez has not been part of the Mallorca matchday squad since. Speaking after Mallorca’s 1-1 draw with Valencia on Friday night, Arrasate had the following to say to Marca.

“We’ve all lost, but he’s made the most of the opportunity we’ve given him, he’s trained very well. It’s been seven and a half years, he’s made history, last year he had a great season, I’m grateful to him for everything and I wish him all the best. I’ve had a tough time, decisions have to be made, but I have a clear conscience.”