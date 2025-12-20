Real Madrid host Sevilla at 21:00 CEST at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday night in their final outing of 2025, with an expectant crowd waiting to see if Xabi Alonso remains capable of inspiring his side. Against them is a Sevilla team that are struggling for form.

Alonso will be without Endrick and Alvaro Carreras through suspension, who will join the injured Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Trent Alexander-Arnold and potentially Fede Valverde in the stands, who is suffering from an ankle issue, and a cold. Brahim Diaz is also absence, as he is at the African Cup of Nations with Morocco. Matias Almeyda will miss Chidera Ejuke and Akor Adams for the same reason, while Ruben Vargas, Tanguy Nianzou and Cesar Azpilicueta are all injured.

Xabi Alonso goes all-in with the stars

The prediction from Diario AS is that Alonso places his faith in his attacking stars, with his position potentially on the line. Rodrygo Goes, Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe are in line to make a rare start together, with Aurelien Tchouameni and Arda Guler in midfield.

With no fit right-backs, Raul Asencio is expected to play there, forming a back four with Dean Huijsen, Antonio Rudiger and Fran Garcia.

Sevilla to battle with five at the back

Tellingly, Marca predict the exact same line-up for Real Madrid. Almeyda looks as if he will set up conservatively with three central defenders, but there is some debate over whether Isaac Romero will be patnered by Alfon Gonzalez, or if he will play in front of four in midfield.

Baptiste Mendy, Djibril Sow and Lucien Agoume seem assured of their spot at any rate, with doubts over the fitness of Marcao in the backline.

Real Madrid can cut the gap to Barcelona down to a single point ahead of their game, while Sevilla can not only leave the relegation battle as much as eight points away, but can also engage in the European race with a win. They sit 9th on 20 points as things stand.