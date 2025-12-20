Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Sevilla was a special day for Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe, who notched his 59th goal of 2025 with a late penalty at the Bernabeu. In the process, he equalled the club record set by Cristiano Ronaldo back in 2013.

It was far from a vintage performance from Mbappe, who struggled to make an impact against a rigid Sevilla defence. However, all that mattered was getting his goal, and as per Diario AS, he spoke post-match on equalling the record, while he also paid tribute to Ronaldo.

“It’s a special day. It’s my birthday, since I was a child I have said that it is a dream to play a professional match on my birthday and even more so with Real Madrid, the club of my dreams. We won, it was very important. It was the goal. And the record is incredible.

“In my first year to do it as my idol, the best in the history of Real Madrid, a reference for world football… I wanted to give him a wink in the celebration, he has always been affectionate with me to adapt to Real Madrid, we have talked a lot. It has been nice. I have my celebration, but I wanted to do it like him to dedicate it to him. I have a very good relationship with him. Merry Christmas to all Madridistas.”

Mbappe thanks Real Madrid fans for support

Mbappe also paid tribute to the club’s supporters in the aftermath of Real Madrid’s final match of 2025.

“The Madridistas, those of the Bernabeu and those from all over the world have always been with us. We want the same thing. We will give our lives for this shield. They have to be not just words, we want to take care of this badge and the great history of Real Madrid.”