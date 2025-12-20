Hansi Flick confirms injury to Barcelona star Pedri – ‘I’m not happy’

Barcelona midfielder Pedri enjoyed his finest season since his series of injury issues that plagued him for two seasons, but after a year without injury, is again battling muscle problems. The Blaugrana will be without him for their final game of the year against Villarreal.

Pedri returned to action two weeks ahead of schedule earlier this month, featuring in crucial games against Atletico Madrid, Real Betis and Eintracht Frankfurt. After missing training on Friday though, doubt emerged about his availability at La Ceramica.

Hansi Flick confirms Pedri injury

Ahead of the clash against Villarreal, Hansi Flick confirmed that he would be without his best midfielder again.

“He won’t be there. I’m not happy about this. He is injured. I expect him to come back against Espanyol. He has problems with the hamstrings. He can also play, but the risk is too high, if something happens, then he is out for two months.”

Giving further details on the matter, Flick explained that Pedri could at a push have played, but would risk a more serious injury.

“We have to take care of him and make sure he gets treatment, cant train. But it’s impossible to play. We decided we can’t take any risks. It’s the best thing to do right now. We need him for the upcoming matches in the new year against Espanyol and then the Super Cup. We have this match against Villarreal, and it’s important, but we have a lot of quality in the team.”

Flick on Frenkie de Jong – ‘It’s good to have control’

Of late, Pedri has been partnered by Eric Garcia in midfield rather than Frenkie de Jong. Flick explained that he had been seeking more control and stability.

“For me, it’s good to have control and stability in the team. In the last few matches, that’s how it was, with Eric playing as a ‘6’, and he was fantastic. Frenkie understood that. Of course he wants to play, but he’s an unbelievable player, and an important player for the team.”

Flick: "Lewandowski? He's an option for tomorrow. He can play. We didn't want to take risks, and now he's available." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 20, 2025

“It’s important to have quality and competition in the squad. This helps everyone play at their best. I can see that everyone is ready, with the right attitude and eager to play. I believe in the quality of my team.”

With Pedri out, de Jong is the prime candidate to replace him alongside Garcia. Flick also went on to confirm that Robert Lewandowski was fully fit again after not featuring against in their last two games.