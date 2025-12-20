Getafe manager Jose Bordalas responds to Crystal Palace links

Alongside Manuel Pellegrini, Diego Simeone and Ernesto Valverde, Jose Bordalas sits as one of the most consistent managers in La Liga. The Getafe manager has been a guarantee of safety for Los Azulones in recent years, despite their low budget compared to other sides.

This week Cadena SER have revealed that Bordalas is one of the names that Crystal Palace are looking at as a potential replacement for Oliver Glasner. The latter is expected to depart Selhurst Park, and Bordalas is a name they like. From his point of view, Bordalas would be given more resources to work with.

Jose Bordalas responds to Crystal Palace interest

Ahead of Getafe’s 3-1 defeat to Burgos in the Copa del Rey, Bordalas was asked about the supposed interest from the Eagles.

“I am focused solely and exclusively on my club, Getafe, and on tomorrow’s match in Burgos. That is my focus. There is nothing else,” he told Cadena Cope.

Getafe President weighs in on rumours

Meanwhile Getafe President Angel Torres also decided to weigh in on the story, casting doubt in his words to Cadena SER.

“Many absurd things have been said, like that the coach was going to go there. He’s very happy here and besides, he doesn’t speak English… Why would he go there?”

Bordalas is out of contract at the end of the summer – for several seasons he has only renewed at the end of the year.

“At any moment, it depends on how I feel when I wake up,” he joked. “Pepe will decide once the team is safe.”

Christantus Uche deal

The two clubs did business in the summer, with Christantus Uche moving on a loan deal with an option to buy. Much has been made of the possibility of that option not being exercised, as Uche struggles for minutes under Glasner, but Torres was confident the €25m deal would go through.

“Uche is sold. There’s a buy option, and yesterday he showed again that he’s getting into the team. It’s been a difficult for him to get going, but I expect and trust there won’t be any problems. Crystal Palace is a classy and reliable club. He chose that team, and there’s no reason for them to let us down.”

Bordalas’ previous ‘exits’ from Getafe

Since getting Alaves promoted over a decade ago, and doing the same with Getafe, Bordalas has been at the Coliseum every season save for one at Valencia. During that year, Valencia finished in midtable and made the final of the Copa del Rey, losing out only to Betis on penalties.

Last summer, Bordalas was also heavily linked with a move to Sevilla, but after a change of sporting directors, Los Nervionenses went in a different direction, appointing Matias Almeyda.