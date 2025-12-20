Barcelona are determined to sign a new starting central defender next summer, as they seek to replace the already-departed Inigo Martinez. Gerard Martin has done well in the position over recent weeks, but he is not seen as the permanent solution to an area of the pitch where the Catalans have had issues throughout the current season.

A number of targets have been identified in recent months, with Barcelona hopeful of being able to make a significant signing despite their well-documented financial woes. Nico Schlotterbeck and Marc Guehi are seen as market opportunities, but they are not the club’s ideal options.

Rather, MD have reported that Barcelona have Alessandro Bastoni and Josko Gvardiol as their preferred targets for next summer’s transfer window, with the ability to sign one of them considered to be possible if a return to La Liga’s 1:1 rule is made before the end of the current campaign.

Barca have specific profile in mind for left centre-back role

As per the report, Barcelona want to sign a left-sided central defender that can also fill in at left-back when required, similar to how they have used Martin of late. Gvardiol and Bastoni are the candidates that suit this down to the ground, and with both players out of contract in 2028, there could be an opportunity to secure a cheaper deal if no renewal is signed with Manchester City or Inter respectively before next summer.

It will be interesting to see who Barcelona make a serious attempt to sign in the centre-back department. It is imperative that the position is addressed properly, as it is an area of the pitch where they have been exposed throughout the season so far. Gvardiol and Bastoni are two outstanding options, although there is every chance that they’re out of the Catalan club’s price range.