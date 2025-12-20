Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick was in a bullish mood during his pre-match press conference on Saturday. He expressed his unhappiness at Pedri’s injury situation, and he was equally irate when discussing Raphinha’s snub from FIFA The Best’s World XI, which was released earlier this week.

As per Diario AS, Flick took aim at FIFA’s decision to exclude last season’s joint-top goalscorer in the Champions League, with Raphinha registered 21 goal contributions in total during Barcelona’s run to the semi-final stage.

“There is a situation I wanted to comment on. The best eleven in FIFA is a joke. That Raphinha is not there is incredible. The influence was incredible. He was the best scorer in the Champions League. It is incredible. And the most important thing is their influence. It is a joke. I can’t believe he’s not there. After his season, he deserved it. It’s amazing.”

Flick speaks on Barcelona contract situation

Flick was also asked to address reports that he has been in talks with Barcelona over extending his contract at the club, which is currently due to expire at the end of next season.

“A year for a coach in Barcelona is a long time. We feel the confidence, it is good to notice it. For me it’s great to be here for another year, but it also depends on the president. I can say that. I love working at this club.”

Sunday’s match against Villarreal has initially been down to be played in Miami, although that event was eventually cancelled due to strong backlash. Flick gave his thoughts on whether it was better for him that the fixture took place at La Ceramica or the Hard Rock Stadium.

“I haven’t thought about it. I’m happy to play in Vila-real. It’s a decision of La Liga and I accept it.”