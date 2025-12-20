In the last few hours, it has been confirmed that Pedri will not be available for Sunday’s match between Villarreal and Barcelona. Hansi Flick announced the news during his pre-match press conference, which means the midfielder will not play again until after the winter break.

Pedri picked up discomfort in the aftermath of his 15-minute cameo against Guadalajara in the Copa del Rey, and while Flick made it clear that he could be called upon if required, the decision has been taken not to risk him.

Barcelona have also confirmed this in their official medical report, as they made it clear that Pedri is expected to return for the derby against Espanyol on the 3rd of January.

“First-team player Pedro González, Pedri, will miss the match against Villarreal CF as a precaution due to mild muscle discomfort. The player is expected to be available for the next match against RCD Espanyol.”

Who will replace Pedri against Villarreal?

Pedri would have been one of the first names on the teamsheet for Barcelona’s trip to La Ceramica, so it is a massive blow for him to miss out. He would likely have lined up alongside Eric Garcia, his partner in recent weeks, with Frenkie de Jong having been due to spent another match on the bench.

Pedri’s absence means that de Jong will almost certainly be drafted in to start in the centre of midfield, with Eric alongside him. Marc Casado and Marc Bernal are also options for Flick, but they are far behind the Netherlands international in the pecking order.

It will be interesting to see how Barcelona get on without Pedri on Sunday. De Jong is a very capable replacement, but there is little doubt that the 23-year-old’s absence will be felt – fortunately, it should only be for one match.