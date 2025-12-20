Atletico Madrid spent big in the summer to sign 10 players, but one of those looks to already be on his way out of the RiyadhAir Metropolitano. Giacomo Raspadori was brought in from Napoli to provide attacking depth alongside the likes of Julian Alvarez, Alexander Sorloth and Antoine Griezmann, but he has found minutes hard to come by since swapping Italy for Spain.

Raspadori has managed only 13 appearances as an Atleti player, with only four of those coming from the start (one in La Liga, one in Copa del Rey and two in Champions League). Diego Simeone does not appear to count on him as a serious option, which is why there is already uncertainty surrounding his future at Los Colchoneros.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Alberto Cerruti (via Cadena SER), Raspadori has already made up his mind. Given that he needs regular minutes in order to give himself a chance of being in Italy’s squad for the 2026 World Cup (if they qualify), he has made it clear that he wants out when the winter transfer window opens.

“Raspadori will return to Italy in the January transfer window because he doesn’t play too much for Atleti and, above all, because he doesn’t want to lose the chance to be in the Italian national team’s group. Gattuso needs players who are starters, who play, and this is not his case (for him).”

Roma considered likely destination for Raspadori

In terms of interested clubs, AS Roma have shown interest in Raspadori in recent weeks. They believe a deal on their terms will be possible with Atleti, given his lack of prominence in Simeone’s squad.

If Raspadori does go, it is likely that Atleti will need to sort a replacement. A new left-back is already on the agenda, but another forward would also be required as the departure of the Italy international would take Simeone’s options down to three (Alvarez, Sorloth and Griezmann).