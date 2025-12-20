Antoine Griezmann made the decision to stay at Atletico Madrid last summer, but the same may not be said for 2026. He may penned a new contract until 2027, but there are chances for him to end his legendary spell at the RiyadhAir Metropolitano one year early, should he decide to take it.

Diego Simeone has made it clear that Griezmann is no longer an undisputed starter for him, although he still holds a very important role at Atleti. He has been crucial at times this season, which has vindicated his decision to turn down all offers before the campaign kicked off in August.

However, Griezmann could decide next summer is the time for time to move on from Atleti. If so, Debats Sports (via MD) have revealed that he already has three contract offers on the table from clubs in the MLS, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Griezmann’s preference would be to end his career in the United States, and Charlotte FC would allow him the chance to do so. The MLS side view him as a marquee signing for next summer, although they will face competition from Al-Ahli and Al Waeda.

Griezmann will decide Atleti future later in the season

Griezmann is in absolutely no rush to commit himself to where he will be playing football next season. For now, he remains fully committed to Atleti, whom he hopes to help win silverware of some kind this season.

Griezmann’s future was not decided last season until June, so there is every chance that interested clubs will be made to wait until this time before knowing the final decision of the former France international. Atleti will be relaxed about the situation, and they could also have a say in whether their number seven decides to stick around for at least one more season in 2026-27.