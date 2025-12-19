Barcelona had originally, as admitted by Director of Football Deco, pursued Luis Diaz and Nico Williams to strengthen their forward line last summer. Unable to meet the demands for those deals and provide guarantees they could be registered, they were forced to pivot to their third-choice, Marcus Rashford.

While the England international began as a second-choice behind Raphinha on the left side of their attack, he is enjoying a strong first half of the season. In terms of goal contributions per game, Rashford maintains the best average of any of their squad this season.

Rashford moving closer to Barcelona move

The Catalan side agreed a loan move with Manchester United for this season, worth a reported €5m, with an option to buy included. Although in recent months it has been reported that the Blaugrana were unlikely to exercise their option, worth €30m, but that could be about to change. As explained by MD, the currently are more in favour of keeping Rashford than allowing him to return to United.

His seven goals and nine assists in 23 games have been significant for Barcelona, and the fact he can play across the forward line is another benefit in his favour. Other facets that are appreciated are his precise delivery, his long-range shot that can help against low blocks, and his ability to threaten defences in behind or from a static start.

It is noted that the final decision will hinge on his performance in the second half of the season, and his reaction to reduced game time if Raphinha stays fit.

🚨 BREAKING: Joan Laporta and Deco met with Hansi Flick last week to express the club’s desire to renew his contract until 2028. Flick will decide at the end of the season, with the team’s results and the club’s presidential elections being key factors. [@RogerTorello] 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/wVkYgsyB40 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 19, 2025

How likely are Barcelona to be able to register Rashford?

The deal will ultimately hinge on what business Barcelona in the summer. Robert Lewandowski’s exit at the end of his contract should he not be renewed could clear some room in their salary limit, as would the exit of Marc-Andre ter Stegen. If Rashford were to sign a four-year deal for a salary at the top end of their salary structure, then Barcelona would be required to find around €17.5m in salary limit space, but if they remain over their limit, will only be able to use 60% of the money they save or make on transfers.