Hansi Flick postpones renewal talks with Barcelona

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has become the guiding hand of President Joan Laporta’s third mandate in charge, but he has been reluctant to commit to the club long-term. Despite the club’s desire to agree a new deal with the German coach, it appears Laporta and Director of Football Deco will be made to wait.

Flick’s reputation had been damaged by an unsuccessful spell with the German national team, and the 60-year-old was rarely being linked with big jobs before Barcelona came calling. However after a thrilling season including three trophies and the Liga title, Flick was the face of a revival at Barcelona, and once again has his side at top of the table going into the winter break.

Barcelona keen to renew Hansi Flick contract

As explained earlier this week, Barcelona are keen to extend Flick’s contract, which currently has 18 months left on it. After initially signing a two-year deal, Flick signed an extension until 2027 last summer. Their plan was to add an extra year to that deal so that he does not reach the summer with just a year on his deal, but it was noted that Flick may not be keen on the idea.

Flick delays contract talks

Now MD appear to have given some credence to that idea. Their information is that while Barcelona have made it clear that they would be open to extending his deal, Flick’s response has been that he does not want to discuss the matter until the end of the season. The German coach is enjoying the day-to-day of life managing, and does not want to lock himself into anything long-term, preferring instead to evaluate the future at the end of the season.

Uncertainty on the horizon

It is worth noting that this was also the case last season before his first extension. Flick did show signs earlier this season that the strain of the Barcelona job, notoriously heavy, was getting to him. In addition, in 2026 there will be elections at Barcelona, which could see a change of president, even if Laporta is the heavy favourite. Director of Football Deco has already commented that were Laporta to leave the club, he would do the same, removing the two people who brought him to Barcelona.