Barcelona ‘very close’ to signing England under-17 international

Barcelona may not have plans for an active January in the transfer market when it comes to the senior side, but Director of Football Deco is not hibernating for the winter. Several potential deals for emerging young talents have become public knowledge in recent weeks, and the latest is in England.

This month attempts to sign 17-year-old Egyptian forward Hamza Abdelkarim have become public, with the Blaugrana discussing a deal that could be worth up to €4m. This week it was also reported that Barcelona have made a play for Club Brugge winger Jesse Bisiwu too, another talent who is just 17 years of age.

Barcelona close to Ajay Tavares signature

It was revealed on Friday by MD that Barcelona were interested in 15-year-old talent Ajay Tavares. An explosive left winger who can also play through the middle, Tavares turns 16 on the 28th of December, and has represented England at under-17 level on four occasions. Sport further elaborate on that information, explaining that Barcelona are now ‘very close’ to getting a deal done for Tavares. They say that there is also Premier League interest in Tavares, who is already playing above his age range. This season he has featured for Norwich’s under-18 side, scoring once in his eight appearances.

In theory, Tavares would join either the under-17 or under-19 side at Barcelona. Yet his progression could lead to a swift promotion to Juliano Belletti’s Barca Atletic side should things go well.

Tavares is able to move to Barcelona despite EU rules

Despite representing England, Tavares also has access to a European passport, meaning he would theoretically be able to make a switch to the Catalan giants. Players are banned from moving continents under the age of 18, and can only move within the European Union at the age of 16.