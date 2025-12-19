Barcelona have first offer for teenage forward rejected

Barcelona must put more money on the table if they are to secure the signing of Egyptian talent Hamza Abdelkarim. The Catalan side are keen to bring him in during the January transfer window.

Abdelkarim, 17, caught the eye of Barcelona during the under-17 World Cup earlier this year. With Barca Atletic undergoing something of an injury crisis, both of their first-choice number nines Oscar Gistau and Victor Barbera are injured long-term, Barcelona had been keen to bring in reinforcements. Abdelkarim appears to be their preferred choice.

Barcelona make Abdelkarim offer

It appears that Barcelona have moved swiftly for his signature, with Olympique Lyon and Bayern Munich also reportedly interested in him. This week it was revealed that Barcelona had made a loan offer until the end of the season, with an option to buy at the end of it worth a total of €4m. Of that fee, only €1m would be guaranteed though, with €3m more in the form of variables.

Al-Ahly turn down proposal

The latest from Filgoal, via MD, is that Barcelona have seen this offer turned down though. They say that Al-Ahly are keen to increase the fee to in excess of €5m in total, and the amount of guaranteed money. They are also keen to secure some remuneration for the loan if Barcelona do not execute their buy option.

If the Blaugrana are not willing to increase the quantity on offer, then Al-Ahly will seek a sell-on percentage in exchange. For his part, it appears Abdelkarim is keen to make the move, but ultimately, Barcelona will be forced to make up the numbers somehow. The Blaugrana have shown a willingness to spend on emerging talent in recent seasons, either to bring them into the first-team or to then sell on at a profit.