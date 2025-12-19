Barcelona given Pedri injury scare ahead of Villarreal clash

Barcelona go into their final game of 2025 knowing that a win against Villarreal would ensure that they would go into the winter break with at least a four-point gap over their closest rivals. La Ceramica will be far from an easy assault though, and more so if they do not have their star midfielder available.

Barcelona will be without Dani Olmo and Gavi through injury, but were given positive news that Ronald Araujo could be back for their next game against Espanyol after he returned to training. The Yellow Submarine are also suffering from significant injury issues, with up to nine players potentially missing against the Blaugrana.

Pedri fitness uncertain for Villarreal clash

However on Friday, Barcelona fans will wince at the news reported by Sport that star midfielder Pedri Gonzalez did not train with the rest of the group on Friday, due to muscle fatigue. They say that it was precuationary, and his availability will hinge on how he feels on Saturday before the game. It is also noted that Barcelona have been using Pedri more often than planned after his recovery from injury, his absence providing a major headache for Hansi Flick.

MD add that Pedri is a doubt for the game, but the coaching staff are considering either resting him or restricting his minutes against Villarreal in order to reduce the risk of injury.

Barcelona with and without Pedri

So far this season Pedri has missed five games through injury and suspension, with three wins in La Liga, a draw against Club Brugge and a defeat to Chelsea, both coming in the Champions League. With Pedri in the side, Barcelona have lost three times, drawn once and won the remainder of his 19 appearances; their win rate drops from 79% to 60%. If Pedri is not fit to face Villarreal, recent weeks would dictate that Eric Garcia and Frenkie de Jong would partner each other in midfield.