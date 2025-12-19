Atletico Madrid set sights on Bayern Munich star for 2026 transfer

Atletico Madrid are fresh off the back of a takeover deal from Apollo Global Management that many believe could catapult the club into a different sphere in terms of investment. Their latest transfer target should be no strain on their finances though.

As per Diario AS, Atletico have set their sights on Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka. The 30-year-old is out of contract this summer, and this could sign a precontract for free with Los Colchoneros in less than two weeks. They say that Atletico are thoroughly informed of his situation as things stand, with Bayern seemingly unwilling to meet his contract demands. o

Competition from Serie A

Atletico are of the opinion that Goretzka could be a smart signing for the medium-term, feeling he still has plenty to offer. Goretzka is open to a move abroad after an entire career in the Bundesliga. Los Rojiblancos will face competition from Napoli and Juventus, both of whom are interested in a bargain deal.

An opening in midfield for Atletico?

Over the last 12 months, midfielder Conor Gallagher has been consistently linked with a return to the Premier League. Atletico are seemingly willing to do business around €30m, with Gallagher struggling for a starting role, and Manchester United reportedly keen on him. If he continues without a clear role, it seems likely he will move on in 2026.

🚨 JUST IN: Gimenez and Baena could be available for Sunday's game but are still doubts. They have already started training with the ball. Sørloth has chances to be available.@PedroFullanaSER pic.twitter.com/P5UOfdHyzC — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) December 19, 2025

With Johnny Cardoso struggling with injuries this year, the major surprise has been the number of minutes for captain Koke Resurreccion and his impressive performances, rolling back the years. That said, there is little doubt that Atletico have been preparing for life after the 33-year-old as a regular starter, and Goretzka could be another step towards that. Goretzka is a different mould of player, perhaps closer to Pablo Barrios in function, but nevertheless would probably be a useful option for Diego Simeone.