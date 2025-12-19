Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has told the media that it is not the time for his performance to be evaluated. The former Bayer Leverkusen manager again faced a number of questions about the club’s confidence in him, as he seeks a win against Sevilla knowing anything else could see his job security weaken again.

If local reporting is to be believed, Real Madrid have laid a gauntlet down to Alonso, demanding that he beat Alaves, Talavera de la Reina and Sevilla in order to hold onto his position. Two of those wins have arrived, but off the back of unconvincing performances, it appears he could yet be in trouble. Alonso was asked what his relationship was like with the club, and whether he felt their confidence.

“From the first moment, from the first conversations we’ve had a relationship of respect, affection, trust, knowing that the objectives that we have, the demands are huge. But it’s a long road, there will be good moments, less good moments, but we’re hoping to finish the year well.”

‘It’s not the time to hand out grades’ – Xabi Alonso

Alonso was also asked what grade he would give himself so far this season, a question he refused to get into.

“The first thing is to win. And the grades are for the end of the season. We’re only at the halfway point, it’s not the time to evaluate things. In addition, it’s not up to be to give myself grades.”

Plenty has been made of Alonso’s personal morale in recent days, but Alonso said he was not fazed by facing the press.

“I’m fine, I hope you are too. We see each other a lot… We’re eager and full of energy, and we want to finish this block strong so we can go into the break feeling relaxed. With strength and determination, with the strength of the team.”

“It’s part of the job, I don’t come here to suffer. These things have always happened. In this job there are all kinds of moments. It’s not a problem at all.”

‘We’re united, from players to president’

Amid the speculation over Alonso’s job, some have pointed the finger at the hierarchy at Real Madrid, feeling that he has not been supported by the club. Alonso was keen to convey a united front.

“Real Madrid, we know we’re always aiming for everything. We know what the final objective is. How we want to get there, and how we want to build, is fundamental. We’re all united, from top to bottom, from the president to the players, all the people working on it. The effort we’re putting in is beyond question.”

Coy on Real Madrid fitness updates

This week there has seen Ferland Mendy, David Alaba and Eduardo Camavinga return to training, potentially making them available for the Sevilla clash at 21:00 CEST at the Bernabeu. On the other hand, Fede Valverde missed training on Friday, with both an ankle issue and the flu, but there was no updates in either sense.

“Yes, there are players who have trained today, and there will be some that we see how they do in training tomorrow. I can’t give anything away, but we hope everyone is back, and bit by bit we’re getting players back.”