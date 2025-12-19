Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has qualified the skills of their more conventional options at number nine as ‘very useful’, but was cautious about the idea of using Gonzalo Garcia Torres and Endrick Felipe more often. So far this season, Mbappe has almost exclusively played through the middle, with Vinicius Junior occasionally moving more central.

During their Copa del Rey clash with Talavera de la Reina, the presence of Gonzalo Garcia Torres and Endrick Felipe meant Mbappe moved to the left side. Earlier in his career, this was his de facto position, and for France, his best football has come with Olivier Giroud as their target man.

However Alonso was reluctant to get on board with the idea of using it as a more permanent option.

“At some points we’ve done it, more with Gonzalo. But the other day we did it with Endrick, who played very well. Changing the movements to free up Kylian. Also for the wingers that are playing, when we’re playing against deeper defences, and we want to get more people into the box, we know their movement can be very useful.”

“But we also have to weigh that up against the balance of the team, make short runs to free up Kylian, Vinicius, Arda or Jude.”

‘We’re working with Vinicius’ – Alonso

Were Mbappe to play on the left more often, it would have a significant impact on Vinicius, who has sparingly been used through the middle during his career. Moving the Brazilian out of his preferred position would be a major headline. He is currently on a run of 13 games without a goal, but Alonso was confident that would change.

“With Vini, of course we’re talking to him, we’re working with him. I think it’s about certain games, certain moments, and he’s been very close. I think it will come, and I hope it’s tomorrow.”

‘Rodrygo’s contribution has been great news’ – Alonso

Another option on the left would be Rodrygo Goes. Earlier in the year he was used as a rotational option for Vinicius on the left, but more recently he has come back into the side, playing through the middle and on the right, scoring twice in his last two starts, and ending a run of 33 games without a goal.

“What he’s brought to the team has been great news. The balance he gives us, both on and off the ball. He has excellent technique. He combines well between the lines and in tight spaces. We need to get to him the ball. We want to be more consistent, whether on the right or wherever he can play, on all three areas. I’m very happy for him; he’s doing very well.”

Alonso refuses to comment on Vinicius images

Another headline from their Copa del Rey tie were images that emerged of Vinicius, Franco Mastantuono, Endrick and Arda Guler. The quartet were seen in good spirits after Talavera scored their second, putting the result in jeopardy.

💣 LOS JUGADORES, DE RISAS con el 2-3 del Talavera. ‼️ Xabi Alonso sufriendo y ellos al fondo… 👉 Vinicius, Mastantuono, Guler, Endrick👈 pic.twitter.com/btQyrrdyKr — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) December 19, 2025

“I haven’t seen the footage, we managed to get through the tie and now we’re thinking about Sevilla. It ended well and that’s it.”

Los Blancos close out their 2025 on Saturday night (21:00 CEST) against Sevilla at the Bernabeu. Alonso requested that evaluations of his performance are held until the end of the season, amid further questions about his job security.