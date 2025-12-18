Real Madrid did little to alleviate the pressure on manager Xabi Alonso on Wednesday night, with an unconvincing 3-2 win over third-tier Talavera de la Reina, who are 15 places below their B team Castilla. Increasingly, clubs are letting it be known that Alonso will have options if he does end up leaving Real Madrid at some point.

Alonso’s job is currently believed to be on the line, and he may be relieved of his duties if Los Blancos cannot beat Sevilla this weekend. Other reports state that he will be in charge until the Spanish Supercup, at which point the hierarchy will re-evaluate his position.

Manchester City interested in Alonso as Guardiola replacement

The Basque manager was highly courted during his time at Bayer Leverkusen, and despite his struggles at the Bernabeu, it appears that his reputation has not taken a significant hit. One of the clubs that still holds him in high regard is Manchester City. If Pep Guardiola decides to leave at the end of the season, Indykaila say that Alonso will be one of their options to replace him. He has no greater advocate than Guardiola himself, who worked with Alonso at Bayern Munich.

We've all seen @David_Ornstein's exclusive: @ManCity admire Enzo Maresca. We understand #MCFC also have @XabiAlonso on their shortlist. Pep's a big fan of Xabi; this all depends on the @realmadrid, @LFC and Slot situations at that time. pic.twitter.com/MHpw72KO0p — indykaila News (@indykaila) December 18, 2025

Guardiola gave Alonso some curious advice last week, before the two met in the Champions League, telling him to ‘pee with his own’, which many took to mean to die with the ideas he defends.

Liverpool also an option for Xabi Alonso

This follows on from reporting that if Alonso were to become available, then his former club Liverpool would jump at the chance to sign Alonso. Arne Slot is under significant pressure at Anfield with results not matching investment or expectations. Alonso being at Real Madrid may well be one of the factors helping to ensure Slot is still in situ. Before the City game, Alonso also hinted he would be open to managing in the Premier League.