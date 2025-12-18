Real Madrid were victorious against Talavara on Wednesday, albeit it was a far from convincing performance. Two goals from Kylian Mbappe and an own goal ensured a 3-2 success, and while the result in the most important thing in the Copa del Rey, it may not have helped Xabi Alonso’s chances of remaining as manager.

It could have been worse, had Andriy Lunin not made an outstanding save in stoppage time to stop Talavera from equalising. The Ukrainian goalkeeper spoke to the media post-match, and as per Marca, he was asked about whether he had saved Alonso’s job by stopping the tie from going to extra time.

“I don’t think this way. It’s my job, what I’ve been doing since I was little. I have to help the team and always be ready. I don’t know who can doubt Xabi, we don’t doubt our coach. We are a group and we are all in the same boat. I don’t know who doubts it, the fans or the press, but in the end we don’t care because we concentrate on our work.”

Lunin explains differences between Alonso and Ancelotti

Lunin was also asked to explain the difference between how things have been from now with Alonso to Carlo Ancelotti’s spell in charge at the Bernabeu.

“You have to understand that every coach is different. Ancelotti was older, with experience and having won everything in his career. Xabi is young, everyone respects him, there are new developments and it’s a normal process of adaptation and change.”

It remains to be seen whether Real Madrid senior officials have anything to say about Alonso’s position in the aftermath of the performance against Talavera. He should get Saturday’s La Liga match at home to Sevilla, but a poor result in that one could see the writing on the ball for the former Bayer Leverkusen head coach.