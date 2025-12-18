Real Madrid on the verge of signing talented teenage right-back

Real Madrid handed a debut to Castilla right-back David Jimenez on Wednesday, who became the first product of La Fabrica to make their bow under Xabi Alonso. However Los Blancos are looking to strengthen in that area ahead of the January transfer window.

In theory, it is one of the positions that is strongest in the Real Madrid academy, with Jimenez currently competing for a spot in Alvaro Arbeloa’s Castilla team with Jesus Fortea, who for some time has been rated as one of the best prospects in Spain. Real Madrid broke a pact of non-aggression with rivals Atletico Madrid in order to poach Fortea, ending a decade of relative peace in youth football in Madrid.

Real Madrid set sights on Guille Gonzalez

Nevertheless, it has been revealed by Diario AS that Real Madrid are closing in on the signing of Guille Gonzalez. An agreement for the 17-year-old Cadiz defender is yet to be found, but they do make it clear that it is close to being done in the January transfer window. Last season Gonzalez renewed his contract with Cadiz until 2028, meaning Los Blancos will have to stump up around €500k to seal the deal, as per J.M Merino.

Guille Gonzalez progression

Gonzalez has been a star player for Cadiz’s under-19 side, and were he to arrive at Valdebebas, the plan is for him to go into the corresponding age group. However he would do so with a view to making the jump to Castilla. Already he has represented the under-17 Spain side three times, and was quickly promoted up to the under-18 team, where he has made two further appearances this past October.

This move could well have been made with a view to Jimenez potentially moving on in the summer, giving at the age of 21, Los Blancos generally look to sell their Castilla products. Equally, with Trent Alexander-Arnold out for a further two months, it could be to provide extra cover, should Alonso be planning to make more use of Jimenez or Fortea in the first team in the second half of the season.