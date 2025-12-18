Real Madrid are again in the midst of an injury crisis this season, with their backline suffering significantly, most notable in the cases of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ferland Mendy, Antonio Rudiger and Eder Militao, who have all missed significant time this season. Former nutritionist Itziar Gonzalez de Arriba has revealed some details that perhaps go some way to explaining why Los Blancos have been more affected by fixture congestion than other sides.

Gonzalez de Arriba has filed a complaint against Real Madrid for harassment that she suffered while she was employed at Valdebebas, revealing threats, bullying and mental trauma, explaining that she continues to suffer nightmares as a result. However from a purely fitness-related standpoint, some of her answers also raised eyebrows.

Arriving in the 2021-22 season, Gonzalez de Arriba explained to Marca that Real Madrid did not have a nutritionist working with them before then.

“The first team doesn’t have a nutrition service because the doctor who was in charge until I arrived told me that diet and supplements had nothing to do with injuries and performance. The cook chooses the food.”

Gonzalez de Arriba describes impact of nutrition regime

Having orginally worked individually with Dani Carvajal and Rodrygo Goes, Gonzalez de Arriba was then hired by Real Madrid to take care of the first team. Carvajal in particular went from injury-prone spending two seasons almost without injury issues.

“There are players who are noticeably improving and talking about it in the locker room. One no longer has the pain he’d had for months; another no longer has the cramps he always suffered; another says he’s never tired; another that he’s more agile and faster; and, above all, several say they don’t get tired and could keep playing past the 90 minutes without any problem.”

“Two of these players tell me they’re telling the president directly. The fact that the players are saying this and linking it to the changes in their nutrition and supplement regimens is generating unbearable hatred from the Medical Services and the cafeteria staff, and 13 days after signing the contract, I’m asking to terminate it and not return. But I’m told by management that the players and the president want me to stay and stick it out, that they’ll sort everything out.”

‘Medical services told players not to follow instructions’

Gonzalez de Arriba had only praise for President Florentino Perez and the Real Madrid players, but revealed that the medical department at the club deliberately obstructed her work.

“They are wonderful. I couldn’t talk to them much because the Medical Services put all sorts of obstacles in my way, and it was they who asked me to travel so they could talk to me, since it was impossible to do so in Valdebebas. In general, I think they are great kids, respectful of me and my work, curious, and eager to learn and understand the reasons behind things. They see what they are doing to me and try to make me feel better.”

“I’ve grown to love them a lot, and honestly, I feel very sorry for them because they are victims in a gold-plated prison and can’t do anything about it. Despite the Medical Services telling them daily not to follow my instructions, most of them tried to do so, which saddened me greatly, because they didn’t want to upset the doctors and wanted to follow my guidelines, so many of them took what the doctors and I said. I told them that was wrong and that it was okay if they wanted to take what the doctors told them; I would have preferred not to give them anything, but they wanted to follow my instructions… It was awful.”

‘They had no nutritional support’ – Gonzalez de Arriba

Over the course of her time there, Gonzalez de Arriba described a positive relationship with the players.

“Overall, they felt cared for, and they liked that. They went from having no nutritional support or supplements to having a personalised plan every day. When they could see me, they would tell me how they were feeling, and I would try to take care of them. I felt a bit like a mother because they would tell me they had a stomachache, or that they hadn’t slept well, or that they had a slight fever… I always tried to help them, and they thanked me with very, very kind gestures and little things, which is the only positive thing I take away from this horrible experience.”

Leaving in August this year after over three years at the club, this season’s current injury crisis represents the second season in a row where Los Blancos have been significantly hampered by fitness issues. Against Alaves on Sunday, Xabi Alonso was without eight players, with a handful more playing through muscle issues.