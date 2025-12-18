Rayo Vallecano 3-0 Drita

Rayo Vallecano have booked their place in the last 16 of the UEFA Conference League, having overcome Drita in convincing fashion at Vallecas.

Despite needing a win to ensure a top 8 finish in the league phase, Rayo head coach Inigo Perez decided against using many of his La Liga starters – perhaps expected considering they only played on Monday against Real Betis. However, one of those did find the breakthrough on 33 minutes, with Florian Lejeune firing home an unstoppable effort from 20 yards out after being teed up by Fran Perez.

Florian Lejeune absolutely rockets one home to put Rayo Vallecano in front 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wcZvVsvSCu — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) December 18, 2025

That ensured the lead at half time for Rayo, but despite only needing a win of any kind, they were not done there. It was 2-0 just beyond the hour mark when Gerard Gumbau fired home from an indirect freekick, which gave the home side some much-needed breathing space against their Kosovan opponents.

And four minutes after coming on, the icing was put on the cake by Pacha Espino, who fired home with his weaker right foot to make it goals in back-to-back UEFA Conference League matches for him.

Rayo saw out the remaining minutes to secure a comfortable win on home turf, which ensures they miss the dreaded play-off round. They came into the match in 7th, but the victory sees them rise to 5th in the league phase standings, as they looked ahead of Shakhtar Donetsk and Samsunspor.

Who will Rayo Vallecano face in the last 16?

Rayo can now put their feet up in the UEFA Conference League, as they will not be back in action for a couple of months. As for their opponents in the last 16, they are penned in to face one of the following four teams: Lech Poznan, Samsunspor, KuPS or KF Shkendija.

Whoever they play, Rayo will certainly fancy their chances of progression.