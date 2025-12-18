In the summer, Girona signed Manchester City defender Vitor Reis on loan, and now another player from the Premier League side could soon be heading to Montilivi. Michel Sanchez’s squad needs additions during the winter transfer window, and one of those could arrive in attack.

Back in July, it had appeared likely that Reis and Claudio Echeverri would have swapped Manchester for Girona, but in the end, the latter joined Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen on a season-long loan. However, he has struggled in Germany, where he has made only 11 appearances (3 starts).

Man City are keen to cut Echeverri’s loan short, and Leverkusen are unlikely to have any objections. The player also wants out, and according to Cadena SER (via Diario AS), he has already made it clear that his desire is to join Girona for the second half of the 2025-26 campaign.

Girona wanted Echeverri in the summer, so they would absolutely be open to negotiating a loan with Man City – which would be easy, given the two clubs are united by the City Football Group. The likelihood is that talks will take place over the coming weeks, with the idea being for everything to be finalised as early into the winter transfer window as possible.

Girona would need one exit is Echeverri joins

However, the arrival of Echeverri would mean that Girona need to get rid of one non-EU player, with their three spots already occupied by Reis, Jhon Solis and Yaser Asprilla. The likelihood is that Solis goes, given that he has barely been counted upon by Michel during the first half of the season, although there are also chances for Asprilla, who is the club’s record signing, to be moved on.

It remains to be seen how the situation plays out, but at this stage, there is a good chance that Echeverri ends up at Girona.