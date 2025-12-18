Back in 2023, Lamine Yamal made his international allegiance clear, as he chose to represent Spain instead of Morocco. He was eligble for the African nation through his father, but in the end, he chose the country of his birth.

However, Morocco icon Mustapha Hadji has told Al Arabiya Sports (via Diario AS) that Lamine Yamal’s decision was the wrong one.

“Even if he plays for Spain, the affection that the Spaniards will have for him will never be the same as that of the Moroccans. So it’s a shame that he didn’t choose Morocco, because if he had, it would have been different. It’s sad because, as I read recently in a Spanish newspaper, some journalists were saying: ‘We have Pedri, we love Pedri, we want Yamal, but we don’t love him as much as Pedri’. So that means he was wrong (to choose Spain). I would have liked him to play with Morocco. He will always remain Moroccan, even if he plays for Spain.”

Lamine Yamal opens up on Spain-Morocco decision

Despite Hadji’s remarks, Lamine Yamal made it clear that he feels his decision to represent Spain has been vindicated, with his comments coming from a recent interview.

“Yes, it was in my head that ‘I can play for Morocco’. Morocco had just reached the semi-finals of the World Cup, but at the moment of truth, I never doubted. With all my love and respect for Morocco, I have always wanted to play in a European Championship, to play here in Europe. European football is seen more and closer to international football. Being at Barcelona, I wanted to win a European Championship which, thank God, I have already achieved and now play in a World Cup with a chance of winning it.

“I will always be fond of Morocco. It’s also my country. The truth is that it would not have been strange or bad to play with them, but Spain was playing in the European Championship. I grew up in Spain and I also feel that it is my country.”