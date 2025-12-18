Barcelona are continuing their search for a central defender, but the name at the top of their shortlist has been revealed. After their admiration of Inter defender Alessandro Bastoni was revealed earlier in the week, further details as to the extent of their interest have emerged.

Bastoni, 26, has become one of the star names at Inter in recent years, and the leader of their backline. Similarly, he plays a key role for Italy. Matteo Moretto has explained on RadioMarca that ‘Barcelona want to sign Bastoni’, and are making an attempt to extract him from the Giuseppe Meazza.

🚨 German media report that the German Football Association asked Hansi Flick to give Marc-André Ter Stegen some minutes to assess his condition. Two German journalists contacted FC Barcelona about his starting spot vs. CD Guadalajara. [@CatalunyaRadio] 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/bOYv6Fyp9g — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 18, 2025

Barcelona Director of Football Deco meets with Bastoni agent

Moretto goes on to say that Barcelona’s Director of Football Deco traveled to Milan in recent weeks to meet with Bastoni’s agent. Bastoni is under contract until 2028, but the Nerazzurri are also trying to renew his deal. Hence, no doubt taking into account Barcelona’s salary limit situation, Moretto describes him as a ‘dream’ signing.

Bastoni responds to Barcelona interest

Nevertheless, Barcelona have been dealt a blow to their pursuit of the left-footed central defender. Bastoni has come out to halt speculation with immediate effect, with Fabrizio Romano relaying his response to links to Barcelona.

“It makes me proud to see links, it means I’m doing well – but there’s zero, nothing. I’m happy here at Inter and I have zero issues or problems here. I don’t even focus on the news.”

🚨🇮🇹 Alessandro Bastoni on Barcelona links: “It makes me proud to see links, it means I’m doing well – but there’s zero, nothing”. “I’m happy here at Inter and I have zero issues or problems here. I don’t even focus on the news”. pic.twitter.com/uaGAjOkgrB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 18, 2025

Barcelona’s alternatives to Bastoni

Barcelona have also been consistently linked with Nico Schlotterbeck of Borussia Dortmund, and Marc Guehi of Crystal Palace. However in neither instance are they regarded as favourites in the race for their signatures. Real Madrid are supposedly the preferred option for Schlotterbeck, and Liverpool are seemingly in pole position to sign Guehi, who is out of contract in the summer.