Details revealed of Barcelona offer for Al-Ahly forward

Barcelona’s moves for up-and-coming talent continue, but so far they are yet to find an agreement with Egyptian giants Al-Ahly. The Blaugrana are in pursuit of 17-year-old forward Hamza Abdelkarim.

Their interest in Abdelkarim became public knowledge two weeks ago, but unlike many cases, Barcelona have decided to act fast on it. Abdelkarim also has interest from European giants Bayern Munich and Olympique Lyon, which may present something of an issue for the Catalan side. Their intention is to execute the move in January once Abdelkarim has turned 18, and bring him into their Barca Atletic side immediately. Currently Juliano Belletti’s team are without their two primary options up front, Oscar Gistau and Victor Barbera, who have both been ruled out long-term.

Details of Barcelona offer for Abdelkarim revealed

As explained by KoralPlus EG, and since carried by MD, Barcelona’s formula for the deal was a loan offer until the end of the season, with an option to buy in the summer. That option to buy could be worth up to €4m, but only €1m of it is guaranteeed, with the rest hinging on variables. It was mentioned in previous reports that Al-Ahly were reluctant to let one of their premier academy talents go for a deal that provides no great financial incentive.

Abdelkarim pushing for move

One factor that does work in Barcelona’s favour is that Abdelkarim himself seems to be prioritising a switch to the Catalan capital. Prior reports, also from Egypt, have assured that Abdelkarim is pushing for the deal to go through, feeling it may be his one chance to move to the Blaugrana.

This follows on from reports that Barcelona have also made a move for Belgian starlet Jesse Bisiwu, another who impressed at the under-17 World Cup. Director of Football Deco is also reportedly eyeing Vasco da Gama star Rayan Vitor, who is enjoying a breakout season in Brazil.