Barcelona unlikely to sign Bundesliga star next summer

Barcelona have plans to do a lot of business next summer, with a number of positions in Hansi Flick’s squad to be addressed. Central defence, left wing and striker are guaranteed, while there could also be a new signing made at right-back.

As things stand, Barcelona still do not have a natural right-back in their squad, although Jules Kounde is essentially considered as such considering he has held the position for 2-3 years. However, he has struggled for consistency this summer, and with no obvious backup, it has been reported that the position could be addressed.

In recent weeks, there has been rumours of Barcelona showing interest in Borussia Dortmund’s Julian Ryerson, as covered by Sky Germany (via MD). However, another report from BILD has stated that the Catalans are unlikely to be able to sign the Norway international during next summer’s transfer window.

Dortmund see Ryerson as a key player, and given that he is contracted until 2028, there is no pressure to sell. As such, Barcelona would need to pay over the odds to get a deal done, which cannot happen due to their well-documented financial problems.

Barcelona may have better chance with Ryerson’s teammate

It makes little sense for Barcelona to spend a significant fee on a right-back, given that there are more pressing areas to be addressed next summer. One of those is central defence, where one of their targets is Ryerson’s Dortmund teammate Nico Schlotterbeck, who could end up being a market opportunity for the current La Liga leaders.

It will be interesting to follow Barcelona’s interest in Schlotterbeck, given that he is a very real option for sporting director Deco. The same is unlikely to be said for Ryerson, whose chances of a move to the Spotify Camp Nou appear to be very slim.