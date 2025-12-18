Barcelona defeated Guadalajara in the Copa del Rey earlier this week, with the big novelty being Marc-Andre Ter Stegen’s return to the line-up. The goalkeeper has not featured this season as he has been recovering from back surgery, although that would have meant little anyway as he is generally not seen in Hansi Flick’s plans.

Despite this, Ter Stegen got the nod to start against Guadalajara, with backup goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny left on the bench. As per MD, Barcelona officials were left astonished at Flick’s decision, given there is a strong expectation that the Germany international will leave the club during the winter transfer window.

Ter Stegen will remain behind Joan Garcia and Szczesny in the pecking order despite his start on Tuesday, and with the World Cup next summer, he needs to play in order to be counted on as Germany’s starting goalkeeper. A number of clubs are said to be interested in his services, likely on loan with a view to a possible transfer at the end of the season.

Flick decision on Ter Stegen came with an ulterior motive

But while there was surprise with Flick’s decision to start Ter Stegen, Diario AS say that the Barcelona head coach did this for a good reason. He wanted to show that his compatriot was fully recovered from back injury, and thus make it known that he would be at 100% for any club that wishes to sign him in January.

Flick also did not want to create any issues with Ter Stegen that could have affected squad morale, which was another reason behind his decision. In his mind, both situations have now been dealt with, which could make it easier for Barcelona to shift their club captain off the books when the winter transfer window opens in less than two weeks’ time.