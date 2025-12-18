In recent weeks, there has been a lot of animosity generated between the presidents of Barcelona and Real Madrid. Joan Laporta and Florentino Perez have gone back and forth with comments made in public, and the latter has now had another say on Thursday.

Earlier in the week, Laporta aimed a couple of digs at Real Madrid, whom he has accused of having “acute Barcelonaitis”. He has now addressed the matter again at Barcelona’s Christmas event, and among other things, he referenced RMTV’s regular references to the ongoing Negreira case, as per Sport.

“I have to say that this dimension that we have reached also generates envy, and that these are managed very badly by those who, using bad arts, break all codes of conduct, ethical and moral, and not only sporting ones.

“I suppose you know who I am referring to: those who are the architects of permanent smear campaigns against our shield and our essences. And we are not going to allow this. They are the same ones who confuse power with unenlightened despotism; those who practice cynicism and excessive arrogance; those who have a piece of television from which they vomit lies and intoxicate constantly and permanently.”

Laporta has had enough of Real Madrid digs

At the start of December, Laporta had attempted to bring calm to the situation with Perez, but this has now gone out of the window. He made it clear that he and Barcelona are unhappy with the remarks made in their direction, which is why he has given multiple emphatic responses on the matter.

Up until the Negreira case broke in early 2023, Barcelona and Real Madrid had good institutional relations, but it’s clear that this is no longer the case. It remains to be seen whether Perez or any senior Los Blancos official gives a response to Laporta.