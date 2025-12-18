Barcelona in talks with Hansi Flick over new contract extension

Barcelona have been working on numerous contract negotiations in recent months, and the most significant of those is still to come. Raphinha, Frenkie de Jong and Eric Garcia are among those to have extended their respective stays at the Spotify Camp Nou, and the latest could be Hansi Flick.

At the end of last season, Flick signed a one-year contract extension, which takes him through to the summer of 2027. He has 18 months remaining, but according to BILD (via Sport), Barcelona want to ensure that he does not go into the 2026-27 campaign with less than a year remaining on his deal.

Barcelona are hoping to agree a new one-year contract extension with Flick, which would take him through to the end of the 2027-28 season. Negotiations are already underway between the parties, with sporting director Deco at the front and centre of things.

Flick may not be open to renewing

Flick is sad to happy at Barcelona, and he definitely sees himself remaining as head coach until the end of next season. However, there could be doubts about whether he is willing to sign another contract extension, as previous reports have claimed that his intention is to retire from management in the summer of 2027.

Nevertheless, Barcelona will certainly try to convince him to stay on until 2028, with the idea being for an agreement to be reached early next year – this is critical for Laporta, who wants to boost his chances of staying on as club president by getting this done before the election process begins.

There is no doubt that Flick has been a sensation at Barcelona since his arrival in the summer of 2024. It makes a lot of sense for him to stay, but the final decision will come down to the man himself, who will take him to consider whether to continue in Catalonia for longer than he perhaps intended.