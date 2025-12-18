Real Madrid do not intend to make any signings during the winter transfer window, but there will be players on their way out. Endrick Felipe will be the first of those, as he prepares to join Lyon on loan for the second half of the season, and another could be recent first team debutant Victor Valdepenas.

The young defender make his Real Madrid bow during last weekend’s victory over Alaves, with Xabi Alonso being forced to call upon him due to the absences of Alvaro Carreras, Fran Garcia (both suspended) and Ferland Mendy (injured). But while he impressed, it may not guarantee his future at the Bernabeu.

Arsenal have long been interested in signing Valdepenas, but it has now been confirmed by BILD that Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund are also among those clubs keen on the 19-year-old talent.

Real Madrid stance on Valdepenas exit

Valdepenas is considered to be among the top talents in La Fabrica, which is why he was selected to start for the first team last weekend. Alonso believes he can be a regular member of his squad for years to come, especially considering that Los Blancos will likely need a new left-back to complete with Carreras, given that Garcia and Mendy are prime candidates to be moved on.

Real Madrid have already snubbed transfer offers in the past for Valdepenas, and now that he has made his mark on the first team, it is even more unlikely that Arsenal or Dortmund are able to prise him away from the Spanish capital. But if they were to do so, the likelihood is that an achievable buy-back clause would be included in any deal, which is something that the club has done in recent years to ensure they do not lose control of any outgoing La Fabrica talents.