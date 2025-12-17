Real Madrid secured their progression to the next round of the Copa del Rey with a narrow 3-2 victory over Talavera on Wednesday. It was far from convincing for Los Blancos, but in cup competitions, the result is all that matters.

As per Diario AS, head coach Xabi Alonso gave his thoughts on the contest. While he made it clear that the victory was most important, he had concerns about his side’s inability to kill the game off.

“These things happen in the Copa del Rey. To us and to other teams. With the 1-3, which was important, we conceded a goal and they pressed. Talavera has come out on top. We controlled the first half well and not scoring that 0-3 left the game open. It was a competitive tie. An exciting cup tie. A special competition. Objective accomplished and let’s see the next one.

“The objective was to go through. We have done that and that is why I leave satisfied and happy. We have lacked something that we have been talking about, continuity and being more consistent in our performance during the games. Close the games because things can happen; to be more mature.”

Alonso also spoke on Kylian Mbappe, who scored two of Real Madrid’s three goals at El Prado, and whether his side are too reliant on the French forward.

“He was decisive with the two goals. Kylian always has a knack for scoring goals. The third goal was key and that’s why we kept him on the pitch. The numbers are the numbers. Rodrygo has had an important participation. We need other people to have that efficiency. We’ve had chances all year and we could have scored more goals, for sure.”

Xabi Alonso reacts to Real Madrid debutants

Alonso also shared his thoughts on David Jimenez and Jorge Cestero, both of whom made their debuts for Real Madrid.

“I know them well from the season they are having at Castilla. They are playing at a good level. David has completed 90 minutes very stable; he doesn’t burn the ball, he crossed well… and Jorge Cestero is a very nice player project that we have at Castilla.”