Talavera 2-3 Real Madrid

Real Madrid are through to the next round of the Copa del Rey, but they were run close by First Federation side Talavera at El Prado.

Xabi Alonso named a strong side, featuring the likes of Dean Huijsen, Arda Guler and Kylian Mbappe. However, it was difficult for them against the First Federation side, whose resolve was eventually broken in the 42nd minute.

A penalty was controversially given against Marcos Moreno after the Talavera striker headed the ball on to his own arm inside the area, which allowed opposition number Mbappe to fire home the opener.

In stoppage time at the end of the first half, Real Madrid’s lead was doubled as Mbappe drove inside the box to the by-line, and his cutback from the by-line was turned into his own net by the unfortunate Manuel Farrando.

But with 10 minutes of normal time to go, Talavera got a goal back. Farrando made up for his earlier moment with a cross to Nahuel Arroyo, whose shot found its way past Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin. However, Mbappe had appeared to settle the tie with his second of the evening on 88 minutes, although Talavera goalkeeper Jaime Gonzalez will not want to see this back after he failed to stop an effort that was straight at him.

Remarkably, the scoring was not done there, as Gonzalo Di Renzo scored for the home side to make it 3-2 after he followed in with the rebound after a shot that struck the crossbar, but fortunately for Real Madrid, they hung on for victory.

Xabi Alonso doubts will continue after this one

Real Madrid may have won, but conceding two goals to a third-tier side will be a concern for the club’s hierarchy, who are continuing to monitoring the situation with Alonso. But in the Copa del Rey, all that matters is the victory, which they got.