Real Madrid are through to the next round of the Copa del Rey, having narrowly seen off Talavera 3-2 at El Prado.

Andriy Lunin – 7

Could have done better for Talavera’s first goal, but he was faultless aside from that. He made a huge save in stoppage time to deny the hosts extra time.

David Jimenez – 6.5

A very respective debut for the young defender. He almost got an assist for Endrick Felipe.

Dean Huijsen – 6

Largely strolled the match, but he had a couple of lapses that will be a concern for Xabi Alonso. He should have done better for Talavera’s first goal.

Alvaro Carreras – 7

He looks almost as comfortable at centre-back compared to left-back, which is good news for Real Madrid given the injury situation with Eder Militao and David Alaba.

Fran Garcia – 5.5

His final ball was poor, and in defence, he was beaten on multiple occasions in the second half.

Franco Mastantuono – 6.5

His first start since early November, and as expected, he lacked sharpness. However, he generally did well.

Arda Guler – 7

Good performance from Guler, who controlled the middle of the park alongside Dani Ceballos.

Dani Ceballos – 7

Similar to Guler.

Kylian Mbappe – 8.5

He was a surprise starter, but Alonso’s decision was justified in the end. He scored the opener from the penalty spot, created Real Madrid’s second goal and fired home the third late on with the help of Talavera’s goalkeeper.

Endrick – 6.5

A solid performance from Endrick in his last appearance of the season for Real Madrid – he is suspended for the weekend match against Sevilla, after which he will head to Lyon on loan.

Gonzalo Garcia – 6

He was not involved too much, but his presence as a focal point helped Real Madrid’s general play.

Substitutes

Rodrygo – 6

Came on for Mastantuono and took the captain’s armband, which would have been a proud moment for him.

Aurelien Tchouameni – 6

Brought on late to help see out the result, but there was complications.

Jude Bellingham – 6

Involved a lot during his 15-minute cameo, which included a yellow card.

Jorge Cestero – N/A

Came on late for his Real Madrid debut.