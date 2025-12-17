It could be a grand stand finish at El Prado, as Real Madrid have been pegged back to 3-2 by Talavera in their Copa del Rey tie after one goal for each side late on.

Xabi Alonso named a strong side, featuring the likes of Dean Huijsen, Arda Guler and Kylian Mbappe. However, it was difficult for them against the First Federation side, whose resolve was eventually broken in the 42nd minute.

A penalty was given against Talavera striker Marcos Moreno, which allowed opposition number Mbappe to fire home the opener. And in stoppage time at the end of the first half, Real Madrid’s lead was doubled as the Frenchman’s cutback from the by-line was turned into his own net by defender Manuel Farrando.

But with 10 minutes of normal time to go, Talavera got a goal back. Farrando made up for his earlier moment with a cross to Nahuel Arroyo, whose shot found its way past Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin.

However, Mbappe had appeared to settle the tie with his second of the evening on 88 minutes, although Talavera goalkeeper Jaime Gonzalez will not want to see this back.

🚨🚨| GOAL: KYLIAN MBAPPE WITH A BRACE!! CF Talavera de la Reina 1-3 Real Madridpic.twitter.com/aNbuNOrPcR — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) December 17, 2025

Remarkably, the scoring is not done there, as Gonzalo Di Renzo has now scored for the home side to make it 3-2.

🚨🚨| GOAL: DI RENZO SCORES FOR CF TALAVERA!! CF Talavera de la Reina 2-3 Real Madridpic.twitter.com/MotHVtsYSL — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) December 17, 2025

It has been a fantastic cup tie at El Prado, and there could be more twists and turns in the final minutes.