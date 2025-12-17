Real Madrid have been frustrated in the opening 40 minutes of their Copa del Rey tie against Talavera, but they are scored twice in quick succession to establish a 2-0 lead at El Prado.

Xabi Alonso named a strong side, featuring the likes of Dean Huijsen, Arda Guler and Kylian Mbappe. However, it was difficult for them against the First Federation side, whose resolve was eventually broken in the 42nd minute.

A penalty was given against Talavera striker Marcos Moreno, which allowed opposition number Mbappe to fire home the opener. And in stoppage time at the end of the first half, Real Madrid’s lead was doubled as the Frenchman’s cutback from the by-line was turned into his own net by defender Manuel Farrando.

But with 10 minutes of normal time to go, Talavera have a goal back. Farrando made up for his earlier moment with a cross to Nahuel Arroyo, whose shot found its way past Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin.

