WATCH: Kylian Mbappe and own goal give Real Madrid 2-0 lead against Talavera

Real Madrid have been frustrated in the opening 40 minutes of their Copa del Rey tie against Talavera, but they are scored twice in quick succession to establish a 2-0 lead at El Prado.

Xabi Alonso named a strong side, featuring the likes of Dean Huijsen, Arda Guler and Kylian Mbappe. However, it has been difficult for them against the First Federation side, whose resolve has now been broken.

A penalty was given against Talavera striker Marcos Moreno, which allowed opposition number Mbappe to fire home the opener.

And in stoppage time at the end of the first half, Real Madrid’s lead has now been doubled. It comes from Mbappe again, as his cutback from the by-line is turned into his own net by defender Manuel Farrando.

Mbappe was a surprise starter for Real Madrid, but his inclusion has definitely need justified. He has been the better thus far, as last season’s finalists are looking good to make their way to the next round of the Copa del Rey.

