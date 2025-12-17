Real Madrid are always aware of younger players that have been making waves across Europe or South America, and this was the case with a certain Lennart Karl. Prior to his breakthrough at Bayern Munich, there was interest shown in the teenager from the offices of the Bernabeu.

This was confirmed by German journalist Sebastian Leisgang, who spoke on Karl during the ‘Und nun zum Sport’ podcast (via Marca). He revealed Real Madrid’s efforts for the attacking midfielder, which in the end were unsuccessful.

“There he triumphed again and was invited to Madrid and allowed to play at the venerable Bernabeu. The agreement with Real Madrid did not come to fruition. His father told me that he was very happy with what happened, as he felt that it was not really about his son, but about negotiating contracts with large consulting firms.”

In the end, Karl signed a new contract with Bayern, and the rest is history. At the age of 17, he is now a key player for the reigning Bundesliga champions, who will hope to hang on to him for many, many years to come.

Could Real Madrid regret missing out on Karl?

Karl is undoubtedly a massive talent, as shown by him already being a regular starter for one of the biggest clubs in Europe. However, he would struggle to hold the same prominence had he been at Real Madrid, given the presence of a certain Jude Bellingham.

Furthermore, the expected return of Nico Paz next summer means that Real Madrid are very well-covered in the attacking midfield position. Nevertheless, Karl could end up surpassing both players in the coming years, although the likelihood is this issue is something that Bernabeu officials are unlikely to give much thought to, with the focus being on what they already have.