Raul Asencio makes a tackle against Juventus.
Real Madrid

Predicted Teams Talavera-Real Madrid: Xabi Alonso loses another defender late

Image via Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso will have been breathing much easier after his side beat Alaves on Sunday night, relieving some of the pressure on his job security. However he requires a convincing win against Talavera de la Reina in their opening Copa del Rey fixture of the season at El Prado to ensure that remains the case.

The bad news for Alonso is that he has lost yet another defender, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ferland Mendy, Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao and David Alaba already out. After Dani Ceballos was reportedly ruled out with a cold, he has made the squad, but Raul Asencio has also come down with illness and will miss out. Eduardo Camavinga remains out of action, with youngster Jorge Cestero, Joan Martinez, Thiago Pitarch, David Jimenez and Victor Valdepenas included in the squad. Fede Valverde, Antonio Rudiger and Thibaut Courtois have all been left out to rest.

Xabi Alonso to send out strong team

Although Alonso will rotate, Diario AS predict a strong side to face Talavera. It is worth noting that rules dictate only three academy players can play at one time, and as Franco Mastantuono is registered as a Castilla player, he counts towards that amount. Mastantuono looks set to start his first game since the first of November, after recovering from a sports hernia.

Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius to be rested

All the same, Sport coincide with AS’ prediction that Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior will be rested, making way for Gonzalo Garcia and Mastantuono. Arda Guler is likely to start, with Alvaro Carreras at centre-back too, making space for Fran Garcia at left-back.

Predicted Teams Talavera-Real Madrid
Image via Sport

There is some doubt over whether Endrick Felipe will be handed his first start of the season, with Jude Bellingham and Aurelien Tchouameni’s presence also in question. Los Blancos host Sevilla on Saturday night at the Santiago Bernabeu in their final game of 2025, which is also being described as must-win.

Posted by

Tags Copa del Rey Raul Asencio Real Madrid Talavera

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News