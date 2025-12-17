Manchester United superstar expresses desire for La Liga move

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes almost left the club in 2025, but in the coming years, he could be on his way to La Liga. The Portugal international has been a fantastic servant for the Premier League giants, but recent comments have made it clear that he would be open to plying his trade in Spanish football.

Fernandes, speaking to Channel 11 (via Diario AS), revealed that he would be willing to leave Man United if he was pushed to the exit door. He also expressed a desire to play in Spain, although a return to Italian football is also in his thoughts.

“I’ve always said that I want to stay somewhere until I feel like I’m not wanted anymore. The moment I feel 100% that they don’t want me anymore, I’ll talk to the club and say I want to leave.

“I would like to experience the Spanish league because I have never played there and I would like to play for one of the clubs fighting for the big titles in Italy. I really enjoyed living in Italy. I still have many ties with the country, my daughter was born there and she always says she wants to speak Italian. If I could give him that and play for an Italian club with the big goal of winning trophies, it’s an idea I’d be interested in.”

Real Madrid have previous shown interest in Fernandes

Fernandes has previously attracted interest from Real Madrid, who were said to have scouted him at times last season. However, there is already an abundance of attacking midfield options at the Bernabeu, which will be added to when Nico Paz re-joins from Como during next summer’s transfer window.

Furthermore, the fact that Fernandes is 31 works against him in regards to Real Madrid, although him being out of contract in 2027 would surely make him a possible market opportunity for both them and Barcelona.