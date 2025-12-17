Forward puts pressure on club to accept Barcelona offer

Barcelona are keen to add to their options for their affiliate side, Barca Atletic, in the January transfer window, and have set their sights on one of Egypt’s premier talents. However negotiating with giants Al-Ahly may prove a more difficult matter.

It recent weeks it has emerged that Barcelona are interested in Hamza Abdelkarim, a 17-year-old talent who has impressed for Egypt’s under-17 team. Barca Atletic are currently without their two number nine options, Oscar Gistau and Victor Barbera, due to injury, and Abdelkarim is described as a quintessential number nine.

Abdelkarim pushing for Barcelona move

Last week, the latest update was that Barcelona were in ‘pole position’ to sign Abdelkarim, but so far no move has gone through. Egyptian outlet Youm7, as quoted by Sport, say that talks with Al-Ahly are less smooth than might have been expected. Barcelona’s offer is described as ‘not particularly attractive’ in terms of the money on offer for one of their most talented academy players.

However Abdelkarim has made it clear to Al-Ahly that he is keen to make the switch in January, feeling that it is a unique opportunity. Barcelona’s proposed offer, not yet made, would be a loan move with an option to buy at the end of the season, while terms have been agreed on a 3.5-year deal with Abdelkarim.

Jofre Torrents: "I've felt comfortable doing what I know how to do. Playing with Barça is a dream; at the beginning, I was a bit nervous, yeah. I'm happy. These matches are tough because they go all out." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 16, 2025

Al-Ahly could hold out for other European interest

Another factor could be the other interest from Europe, with Bayern Munich and Olympique Lyon both credited with interest in Abdelkarim. If Al-Ahly do not feel they are getting a fair deal, then they may well decide to hold out for an offer from another side.

Given Barcelona’s injury crisis at the position, there is some urgency to strengthen Juliano Belletti’s side, as they try to earn promotion back to the third tier, having dropped down below for the first time in more than four decades.