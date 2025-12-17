Barcelona could see one or two players leave during the upcoming winter transfer window, and Marc-Andre Ter Stegen is a prime candidate to be one of those. The club captain, who made his first appearance in a number of months in Tuesday’s Copa del Rey clash against Guadalajara, is third in the goalkeeping pecking order at the La Liga leaders, behind Joan Garcia and Wojciech Szczesny.

Given that Ter Stegen has his sights set on a starting spot for Germany at next summer’s World Cup, it is imperative that he plays regularly during the second half of the season. He would only be called upon by Hansi Flick were Garcia and Szczesny unavailable, which is why it has been made clear that a move would be a better option for him than staying.

Ter Stegen is said to be increasingly open to leaving in January, and according to MD, he will have a number of options. Bayern Munich have emerged as surprise candidates in recent weeks, while there is also interest being shown from AS Monaco, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, Manchester United and Besiktas.

Barcelona open to Ter Stegen loan exit

Barcelona are prepared to sanction a loan move for Ter Stegen if that is what he desires, and any of these clubs could be willing to make him their starter for the second half of the season. The Catalans would likely want a significant portion of his salary to be covered, as it could open the door for a signing to be made at the Spotify Camp Nou.

It will be interesting to see how Ter Stegen’s situation plays out over the coming weeks. Barcelona will not push him out, but if he comes to terms with his expected lack of prominence in Catalonia, it would be no surprise to see him leave on loan.