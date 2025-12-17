Barcelona superstar ‘open to move’ after initial talks take place

Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski has little certainty over his future beyond the summer, and it appears he is beginning to explore his options. The 37-year-old has had his least successful start to a season in La Liga yet, as he battles with Ferran Torres for a starting spot.

Lewandowski’s contract expires next summer, and while Barcelona have not ruled out offering him an extension, it appears their plan is to move on from him if they can find a better alternative. Now Lewandowski has begun looking at his other options.

Lewandowski holds talks with Chicago Fire

While interest from Major League Soccer and Saudi Arabia has always been touted, as has certain interest from Serie A giants AC Milan, most of that interest has come from clubs. Yet the BBC report that Lewandowski is ‘open to a move’ to Chicago Fire in the USA after holding ‘positive’ opening talks. The Polish veteran has been a long-term target for the MLS side.

It is noted that Lewandowski is keeping his options open, but that the Fire have him on their ‘discovery list’, meaning no other MLS side can sign him without paying a fee to them. If Lewandowski does give the green light, then wages will not be an obstacle to the move.

Chicago Fire news breaks after Barcelona talks

The news is perhaps more significant considering recent reporting. Earlier this week, Catalan media detailed that Lewandowski’s agent, Pini Zahavi, had held a two-hour meeting with Barcelona President Joan Laporta to discuss his future. During that meeting it was communicated that Lewandowski’s priority was to continue at Barcelona, but the club responded that they felt it was too early to make a decision, pointing to his form for the rest of the season as definitive.

Inter Miami interest ended

It is added by Sport that Inter Miami, who have also been linked with a move for Lewandowski, are no longer interested in another Barcelona forward. They have just renewed the contract of Luis Suarez, and as such, will not move for Lewandowski.