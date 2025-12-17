In recent weeks, there has been off-field back-and-forth statements from the presidents of Real Madrid and Barcelona. Florentino Perez aimed a new dart at the Catalans earlier in the week, and while Joan Laporta hit back soon after, he has now issued new remarks on the matter.

Speaking before attending the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Penya Barcelonista 1900 of Terrassa (via Sport), Laporta claimed that Real Madrid and Perez’s comments on Barcelona have come because they “can’t stand” to be trailing in the La Liga title race.

“What I wanted to tell you is that we have managed to reverse the situation, that the institution is strong, that joy has also returned to Barcelona. It seems that from some places they can’t stand it. Why do you laugh with this sarcasm? What did you catch who I was referring to? Here in Terrassa, you are very smart. They can’t seem to stand it. Sometimes this goes by neighbourhoods.

“Joy has returned to Barcelona and others to divert attention from their shortcomings have to talk only about Barcelona. I will have time to talk about this later. Not here and now, but with more tranquillity because I think it is already getting out of hand.

“Loving Barcelona is defending the club against everything and everyone – and defend it above all else. To defend Barcelona against all the adversities that arise. Many more will be produced. But here you have to be strong and you have to be alive to defend Barcelona above all else. Having this awareness that we do it to maintain this: a strong Barcelona, a lively Barcelona. An entity, an institution that has more than 126 years of history committed to sport, democracy, freedoms, Catalonia and its Catalanness.”

Laporta pleased with Barcelona position in La Liga

Laporta finished his speech by referring to Barcelona’s strong position in La Liga, where they clear of Real Madrid at the top of the table.

“What we have to do is constantly think about Barcelona and try to keep this dynamic that they are picking up because we are first and four points ahead of second.”