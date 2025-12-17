Guehi could be available on a free transfer.
Barcelona Real Madrid

Barcelona given hope as Liverpool hit Marc Guehi roadblock

Image via Tom Dulat/Getty Images

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi has become one of the most coveted defenders in Europe off the back of his collapsed move to Liverpool, which make him available to sign a precontract on a free in two weeks. While Liverpool have been cast as favourites for his signature, the Reds have been dealt a setback.

Guehi, 26, is one of several high-profile free agent defenders available next summer, alongside Ibrahima Konate and Dayot Upamecano. Both Real Madrid and Barcelona have been credited with interest in recent months, with Barcelona’s Director of Football Deco recently commenting that he was a ‘good player’, but refusing to be drawn on the topic further.

Guehi rejects previous Liverpool offer

Guehi is out of contract next summer.
Image via Sky Sports

As reported by Indykaila, Guehi’s agent traveled on Wednesday to meet with Liverpool to further discuss a move. Guehi has turned down the previous terms agreed in August for a move, aware that he can lay claim to a major signing fee in the summer as a free agent. Liverpool had planned to make a move for Guehi in January.

Real Madrid and Barcelona interest in Guehi

Along with Barcelona and Real Madrid, Bayern Munich have been credited with interest in Guehi. However the Bavarian side believe that Liverpool are well ahead in the race for Guehi. Los Blancos appear to have pulled out of the race for Guehi too, believing his demands to be too high.

If that is indeed the case, with Barcelona’s salary limit situation and strict salary structure remaining in place, then it seems unlikely that the Catalan giants would be able to match those demands. Both Real Madrid and Barcelona are thought to be in the market for a central defender next summer. Eder Militao’s consistent fitness struggles and Antonio Rudiger being out of contract leave them short going into next season as things stand, while Barcelona are keen to fill the hole left by Inigo Martinez.

 

Posted by

Tags Barcelona Bayern Munich Crystal Palace Liverpool Marc Guehi Real Madrid

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News