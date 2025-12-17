South America, and in particular Brazil, has become a battleground for Europe’s elites to get a headstart on some of the best emerging talent on the planet in recent years, as the price for proven players continues to rise. That has been exemplified by Barcelona and Real Madrid gambling significant money on potential in recent years.

Los Blancos have been more active, with Rodrygo Goes, Vinicius Junior and Endrick Felipe all representing significant investments in Brazilian football, while Franco Mastantuono was also signed from Argentina at the age of 17 for €45m. Barcelona were the first to spend big in Brazil for Neymar Junior, although they have had less success since with the likes of Arthur Melo and Vitor Roque.

Deco watching Rayan Vitor’s breakout season

One of the next Brazilian talents expected to make the jump to Europe is Rayan Vitor. The Vasco de Gama forward is enjoying a fine season, with 20 goals in his 55 appearances. The 19-year-old has also become a regular for the Brazil under-20 team, and is on a run of 10 goals in his last 15 games.

Sport explain that Barcelona Director of Football Deco is paying close attention to his development, and his recent form has not passed him by. While working as a scout for Barcelona, he had recommended the signing of Rayan while he was just 15 years old.

Rayan’s future plans

The Catalan daily explain that Rayan has no plans to move in January, and will instead seek to continue his development at Vasco, and see if he can secure a place in Carlo Ancelotti’s World Cup squad next summer. After that, he would consider a move to Europe.

Previous links to Barcelona

Barcelona have been linked to Rayan for some time, and the fact that he is versatile, playing through the middle or from the right, works in his favour. Last month a €40m price tag was quoted to Barcelona, but he is under contract until 2028, so Vasco will be in no hurry to sell.