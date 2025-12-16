Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has admitted that he has had to change since arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu. Amid plenty of talk about his job and his relationship with the dressing room, Alonso appears to be changing his style of play to suit the players.

The Basque manager is under heavy pressure, and the line from the Spanish capital is that he must not only beat Talavera de la Reina in the Copa del Rey in order to retain his job, but also show an improvement in the side’s play. One thing that does appear to have improved his relationship with stars Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior, and Alonso was asked how he had adapted to the dressing room.

“The Xabi who arrived in June isn’t the same as the one now. In essence, yes. But I’ve learned things, I’ve had to adjust things about myself, and there’s been development. It’s normal, we evolve. And the important thing is that it’s for the better. There’s still a way to go.”

‘Unity is fundamental’ – Xabi Alonso

Continuing on to talk about said adjustments that he had made, Alonso highlighted that it was a learning process.

“As a coach, as a manager… you learn from everything. We’re working on it, the players are too. If we’re a better team in March than we are now, that will be good news. And if we’re better at the end of the season, even better. There are going to be different phases this season.”

“The position requires you to know what your responsibilities are at any given moment. I enjoy this opportunity, in the good times and the not-so-good times. It is an honour.”

Asked about the perceived improvement in relations, Alonso said it was natural that there were ups and downs.

“That’s your interpretation. We, from within, have always fought for the same goals. We know there are good times and not-so-good times. And unity is fundamental. We’re getting to know each other better; we each know what the ups and downs are. The focus is on what’s coming in the next four days, on finishing strong before the break. Always with the ambition to improve.”

Praise for Victor Valdepenas

After a win in Alaves, Alonso had said that 19-year-old defender Victor Valdepenas had enjoyed a strong debut, but also that his mistake was responsible for the Alaves goal. Something that he was criticised for by several outlets. Alonso hinted that Valdepenas could play more.

“I think Valdepenas’ debut was very good news. Historically, I’ve seen and experienced many players who have been in the right place at the right time and have known how to take advantage of the opportunity. I don’t have scripts or limits; it’s the pitch that gives and takes away. If there are players who deserve to play, they will have opportunities. I was very happy for Víctor and congratulated him because he helped us win the match. I think there will be more opportunities.”

Endrick Felipe and Kylian Mbappe’s record

One player that does not appear to have much chance of playing much in the second half of the season is Endrick Felipe, with a loan move reportedly agreed for the Brazilian to head to Olympique Lyon. The Real Madrid manager did not comment on a potential exit.

“You know I don’t like to give the opposition too many clues. He’ll be in the squad, of course. We’re not thinking about after the break: we still have Talavera and Sevilla, and we’re counting on everyone. Bobby [Endrick’s nickname] certainly has a chance.”

On the flipside, Kylian Mbappe would in theory be rested, but is just two goals away from equalling Kylian Cristiano Ronaldo’s club record of 59 goals in a calendary year.

“We have always thought about the best decisions to ensure the best team is fielded for each match.”